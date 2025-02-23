Blue Jackets Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Johnny Gaudreau's Son in Heartwarming Moment
A memorable first birthday.
Johnny Gaudreau's son was in attendance for Saturday night's Chicago Blackhawks-Columbus Blue Jackets game and the crowd gave him a special present for his first birthday. During a stoppage of play, fans at Nationwide Arena were encouraged to band together to sing "Happy Birthday" to the youngster.
And they were more than happy to oblige.
Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in August after they were struck by a car while riding bicycles.
Team USA honored Gaudreau by having his jersey in the locker room at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and American fans chanted Gaudreau's name during games. Honorary captain Mike Eruzionealso wore the No. 13 sported by the former Blue Jackets star.
