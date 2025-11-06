SI

Blues Goalie Clears the Air After Swiping Alex Ovechkin’s 900th Goal Puck

Karl Rasmussen

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington put Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal puck into his pants.
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington put Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal puck into his pants. / Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin made NHL history yet again on Wednesday night when he became the first player to ever to score 900 career goals. Already the league’s all-time leading scorer, Ovechkin finally netted No. 900 against the Blues during a 6–1 rout, though he almost misplaced the historic puck he scored with.

St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington was caught in the act of swiping Ovechkin’s puck and, rather bizarrely, putting it down his pants. When asked about that incident Thursday, Binnington said he wasn’t trying to steal it.

“Yeah, I figured I basically had an assist on the goal there, turning the puck over. Didn't think he'd mind sharing it,” joked Binnington, who made a costly turnover that led to Ovechkin’s goal, via ESPN. “I had full intention to give it back to him.”

Binnington was pulled during the second period of Wednesday’s game, a 6–1 rout by Washington, after he surrendered four goals, including Ovechkin’s 900th.

Ovechkin opted against making a comment about Binnington’s antics in the moment. When asked by reporters if he saw the incident, Ovechkin said he did but didn’t get into it any further.

Binnington said he was trying to ensure the puck got to Ovechkin by putting it in his trousers, saying, “Full intention to give it back. He’s a legendary, inspirational player for the game and for the league. It’s a good moment for him and their team.”

