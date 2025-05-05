Blues Watch Party Had Visceral Reaction to Jets' Equalizing Goal Late in Game 7
The St. Louis Blues suffered a painstaking defeat in Game 7 against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night, despite holding a 3–1 lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
Winnipeg was able to score two goals with their net empty in order to force overtime in the game, including an equalizer with just 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock. The Blues were quite literally less than two seconds away from securing the first-round upset and clinching a spot in the second round, and their fan base was acutely aware of that while watching Sunday night's thriller.
Footage from a Blues watch party shows just how devastated fans in St. Louis were when the equalizing goal was scored in the final moments of regulation. Have a look at the solemn reactions from fans as the realization that the game was heading to overtime sunk in:
An instant gut-punch to the watch party crowd. From cheering one moment and even counting down the final seconds to watching the puck get past Jordan Binnington and into the back of the net in a matter of moments.
Heartbreaking.
The game ended up going deep into double overtime before the Jets were able to score the game-winning goal, and one can only imagine how tense it was in that room throughout the overtime periods.
There's truly nothing like playoff hockey, and unfortunately for fans in St. Louis, they found themselves on the wrong side of history in Sunday's Game 7.