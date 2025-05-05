Jets Escape Game 7 in Double OT With Dramatic Final Goal, Winnipeg Goes Wild
The Winnipeg Jets are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a dramatic double-overtime win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 on Sunday night.
The Jets were fighting for their lives late in the third period, but found the game-tying goal with less than two seconds left on the clock to send the home crowd into hysterics.
Fans who weren’t able to make it into the Canada Life Centre on Sunday watched the game together from Donald Street, just outside the arena. They were similarly pleased with the game-tying goal.
Nearly two full periods of extremely tense sudden-death playoff hockey later, the Jets netted the game-winner, with forward Adam Lowry serving as the hero of the night.
The goal set off the biggest party the city of Winnipeg had seen in roughly an hour.
With the win, the Jets are one of eight teams still competing to lift the Stanley Cup, with a series against the Dallas Stars set to begin on Wednesday night.