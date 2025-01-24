SI

Brad Marchand Chokes Senators Center Nick Cousins During Bruins Win Over Ottawa

Mike Kadlick

Marchand is known for his on-ice antics.
Known for his on-ice—and off-ice—antics, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand was back at it again on Thursday night.

During the first period of his team's contest vs. Ottawa Senators, the forward began to chirp at center Nick Cousins and upon getting a response, tried to choke him by the neck before the scuffle was broken up by a referee.

I don't think you're supposed to do that.

Marchand's other infamous on-ice stunts over his career include clothesline hits, breaking his opponents' sticks, and even licking them in the face. Entering his second season as Boston's captain, the 36-year-old has toned it down a bit as of late—but his old self seems to have gotten the best of him this time.

Despite notching a 2-0 win over the Senators, the Bruins are just 4-8 over their last 12 games and sit at 24-20-6 on the season. They're back at it on Saturday afternoon from TD Garden to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Watch your necks, Avs...

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

