Cameras Caught Brad Marchand's Mom Absolutely Loving His Game-Winning Goal for Panthers

Brad Marchand's family celebrates his game-winning goal for the Florida Panthers in Game 2
Brad Marchand's family celebrates his game-winning goal for the Florida Panthers in Game 2 / @Sportsnet on X (formerly Twitter)
The Florida Panthers made good on their reputation as road warriors, snagging the second game in Edmonton to tie the Stanley Cup Final at a game apiece Friday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Brad Marchand had the winner in the second overtime period just inside the 12-minute mark.

Panthers fans loved it, his family in particular. Cameras caught his mom in a particularly fired-up moment:

What an awesome moment for a mom seeing her child achieve one of the best hockey moments—a game-clinching goal in the Stanley Cup Final—and letting her emotions show. Marchand is no stranger to the Stanley Cup Final, having won one with the Bruins in his rookie season and appearing in the '13 and '19 series as well. But this was his first Final overtime goal, and his fourth in his playoff career, second this year.

The Panthers acquired Marchand in a trade with the Boston Bruins just ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and he's been a stellar addition, tallying 17 points in 19 playoff games en route to the Stanley Cup Final. He had a slow go of it in his 10 regular-season games with Florida with just four points, but has been the game-changer the Panthers hoped he would be in the postseason.

And his family has gotten to enjoy every bit of it.

