Brad Marchand Had Funny Answer When Asked What Younger Self Would Think of Him
On Saturday night, Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand became just the second player in NHL history to score at least five goals in a Stanley Cup Final series two times, and the first player to do it on two separate teams. The first time Marchand did so was back in 2011 as a member of the Boston Bruins, when he helped the club capture its sixth championship.
It's extremely impressive that Marchand was able to achieve the feat at 22 years old and then again at 37 years old. So naturally, one reporter asked Marchand what his 2011 self would think of the 2025 version of himself.
The Panthers star's reply didn't disappoint.
"Man, that guy's good looking," Marchand quipped. "That'd probably be it. Sometimes you get bounces, sometimes you don't. But definitely grateful to have another opportunity to be in the finals and be part of a really good team."
Marchand may not be very impressed with himself—other than his looks—but his teammates sure are. Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk literally was in awe of the second of Marchand's two goals in Florida's 5-2 Game 5 win on Saturday. Forward Sam Bennett and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky raved about the veteran's performance.
Even Florida coach Paul Maurice admitted that he knew Marchand was a great player, but that he's been blown away by some of the things the grizzlied veteran is able to do.
"What he can do under duress in a small area is world-class. It's as good as I've seen."
Marchand has the Panthers just one win away from its second straight Stanley Cup Final. The series shifts back to Florida for Game 6 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.