Matthew Tkachuk's Live Reaction to Brad Marchand's Incredible Goal Was Priceless
At 37 years old, Brad Marchand continues to amaze.
Marchand scored a pair of goals in the Florida Panthers' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, helping Florida move within one game of winning back-to-back Cups while also joining the history books in the process. And the second of Marchand's two goals was undoubtedly his most impressive.
In the third period, moments after Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl won a face-off against Florida's Anton Lundell, Edmonton gave the puck away on an errant pass that was deflected by Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen. Marchand took control of the puck at center ice, shifted inside while lifting his stick over Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard in a sweet move, then somehow backhanded the puck between the legs of Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard for the goal.
Not only did the goal make one fan change allegiances, it also left Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who was micd up on the bench, absolutely astonished.
That's likely how many Panthers fans reacted. And Tkachuk wasn't the only one. Center Aleksander Barkov jumped up and down in excitement. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov looked as if he just saw a ghost.
Marchand's two goals Saturday now give him six total in the series. It's the second time in his career that he's scored at least five goals in a Stanley Cup Final; Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is the only other player in NHL history to achieve such a feat.