Brad Marchand Had Heartfelt Words for 'Incredible' Bruins Fans After Emotional Return
In his first-ever game facing the Bruins as an opponent, Brad Marchand felt the love. Marchand, who spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Boston, returned to the city as a member of the back-to-back defending-champion Panthers and received a hero's welcome from the loving fanbase, including a tribute video in the first period that left the former longtime Bruin struggling to hold back tears as he watched from the bench during a stoppage in play.
Returning to the ice moments later, Marchand received loud cheers from the fans at TD Garden for nearly two minutes. After the game, Marchand gave some love right back to ther Bruins fanbase.
"Yeah I knew it was going to hit me the way it did," Marchand said of the Bruins' tribute video. "It was extremely touching. I'm so grateful for the moment and very appreciative for it for what the Bruins did to kind of put that together and the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight but throughout my entire career here.
"I always loved playing here and putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. This is a hardworking city, and I think people appreciate that. I love the fans here, they're special, they're an incredible group."
But, amusingly enough, it wasn't all love from the Bruins' faithful. The hard-nosed Marchand, who earned the nickname The Rat for his often physical play, drew a tripping penalty just 33 seconds into the game—and heard it from the crowd.
"I was kind of laughing later in the game because I think I got booed there at one point," Marchand said. "I knew it wouldn't take long."
The struggling Bruins dealt Marchand, the last remaining member of the team's 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team, to the Panthers in March of 2025. And even though Marchand told reporters that he has "found something really special again" in Florida, it's clear how much the Bruins still mean to him.
"Those tears are real," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said during an in-game interview. "He just wears his heart on his sleeve. He had so many great moments here, won a Stanley Cup here. He'll always be a Bruin at heart."