SI

Brad Marchand Had Heartfelt Words for 'Incredible' Bruins Fans After Emotional Return

In the first period of Tuesday's game, the Bruins played a tribute video honoring Marchand, leaving the Panthers star winger struggling to hold back tears.

Tim Capurso

Marchand spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Boston.
Marchand spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Boston. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his first-ever game facing the Bruins as an opponent, Brad Marchand felt the love. Marchand, who spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Boston, returned to the city as a member of the back-to-back defending-champion Panthers and received a hero's welcome from the loving fanbase, including a tribute video in the first period that left the former longtime Bruin struggling to hold back tears as he watched from the bench during a stoppage in play.

Returning to the ice moments later, Marchand received loud cheers from the fans at TD Garden for nearly two minutes. After the game, Marchand gave some love right back to ther Bruins fanbase.

"Yeah I knew it was going to hit me the way it did," Marchand said of the Bruins' tribute video. "It was extremely touching. I'm so grateful for the moment and very appreciative for it for what the Bruins did to kind of put that together and the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight but throughout my entire career here.

"I always loved playing here and putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. This is a hardworking city, and I think people appreciate that. I love the fans here, they're special, they're an incredible group."

But, amusingly enough, it wasn't all love from the Bruins' faithful. The hard-nosed Marchand, who earned the nickname The Rat for his often physical play, drew a tripping penalty just 33 seconds into the game—and heard it from the crowd.

"I was kind of laughing later in the game because I think I got booed there at one point," Marchand said. "I knew it wouldn't take long."

The struggling Bruins dealt Marchand, the last remaining member of the team's 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team, to the Panthers in March of 2025. And even though Marchand told reporters that he has "found something really special again" in Florida, it's clear how much the Bruins still mean to him.

"Those tears are real," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said during an in-game interview. "He just wears his heart on his sleeve. He had so many great moments here, won a Stanley Cup here. He'll always be a Bruin at heart."

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NHL