Brad Marchand Struggled to Hold Back Tears During Bruins Tribute Video
Brad Marchand returned to Boston's TD Garden on Tuesday night for the first time since being traded to the Panthers last season, and went through all of the emotions prior to puck drop.
The Bruins, who drafted the now-37-year-old in the third round of the 2006 NHL draft, honored their longtime winger and captain with a tribute video ahead of their contest against Florida—taking the crowd through his 16-year career that included a Stanley Cup win in 2011.
Here's a look:
As you can see, Marchand failed to hold back tears as he returned to the place he called home for over a decade-and-a-half.
Over 16 seasons with the Bruins, Marchand earned First-Team All-NHL honors twice and Second-Team All-NHL honors twice. He was also named an NHL All-Star in 2017 and '18, and won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.
Why did the Bruins trade Brad Marchand?
At the time of the trade, Boston was in the midst of a three-game losing streak and sat at just 28-28-8 through the first 64 games of the 2024–25 season. Marchand, meanwhile, was looking for some long-term stability amid failed contract discussions with the front office.
In the end, the Bruins decided to flip Marchand to then-39-21-3 Panthers in exchange for a conditional, 2027 second-round draft pick. Florida would go on to win the Stanley Cup, while Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million extension with the club.