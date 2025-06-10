Brad Marchand Ruthlessly Trolled Oilers Bench During Penalty-Filled Period
The story of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, won 6-1 by the Florida Panthers over the Edmonton Oilers, was penalties.
The Panthers and Oilers combined for 140 penalty minutes, the fourth-most in Stanley Cup Final history. But the Oilers, who committed 21 penalties to the Panthers' 14, found themselves in the box more often on Monday night. And in a penalty-filled first period in which the Oilers were assessed four penalties, Panthers star Brad Marchand made sure to let his opponent know that he felt their decision-making wasn't the wisest.
With 2:46 remaining in the first period, Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson made contact with Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, resulting in some extracurricular activity between the two teams and then a goaltender interference penalty on Arvidsson.
Moments later, the Panthers capitalized on a Carter Verhaeghe goal to take a 2-0 lead. The TNT cameras then panned to Marchand, who, staring down the Edmonton bench, tapped his noggin, essentially telling the Oilers to "use their heads."
The Panthers went on to earn 11 power-play opportunities and scored three goals on power plays, cruising to a 6-1 victory in Game 3.