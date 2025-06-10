SI

Brad Marchand Ruthlessly Trolled Oilers Bench During Penalty-Filled Period

Tim Capurso

The cameras caught Marchand chirping the Oilers bench.
The cameras caught Marchand chirping the Oilers bench. / Screengrab Twitter @BR_OpenIce
In this story:

The story of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, won 6-1 by the Florida Panthers over the Edmonton Oilers, was penalties.

The Panthers and Oilers combined for 140 penalty minutes, the fourth-most in Stanley Cup Final history. But the Oilers, who committed 21 penalties to the Panthers' 14, found themselves in the box more often on Monday night. And in a penalty-filled first period in which the Oilers were assessed four penalties, Panthers star Brad Marchand made sure to let his opponent know that he felt their decision-making wasn't the wisest.

With 2:46 remaining in the first period, Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson made contact with Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, resulting in some extracurricular activity between the two teams and then a goaltender interference penalty on Arvidsson.

Moments later, the Panthers capitalized on a Carter Verhaeghe goal to take a 2-0 lead. The TNT cameras then panned to Marchand, who, staring down the Edmonton bench, tapped his noggin, essentially telling the Oilers to "use their heads."

The Panthers went on to earn 11 power-play opportunities and scored three goals on power plays, cruising to a 6-1 victory in Game 3.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NHL