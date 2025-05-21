Brad Marchand and Shayne Gostisbehere Dropped Gloves in Panthers’ Rout of Hurricanes
Tensions were high on Tuesday night in Raleigh as the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers faced off in Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.
Just minutes after Canes winger Andrei Svechnikov seemed to get away with a knee to the head of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, his teammate Shayne Gostisbehere found himself in a gloves-dropping fight with Florida's new instigator Brad Marchand.
Marchand, to no surprise, originally went after Gostisbehere—who retaliated by firing the puck at him. All bets were off at that point, as the long-time Bruin began immediately throwing haymakers at the Carolina forward.
Here's a look at the bout:
Marchand and the Panthers ultimately got the last laugh, winning the contest 5-2 and taking a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. from Raleigh's Lenovo Center. Only time will tell if tempers die down by then.