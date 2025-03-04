Brady Tkachuk Drops Gloves With Tom Wilson in First Fight Since 4 Nations Face-Off
Brady Tkachuk is back in the Ottawa Senators uniform after emphatically representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. In just his second game back in the lineup following the international tournament, Tkachuk was already mixing it up with his opponents.
During Monday's clash against the Washington Capitals, Tkachuk got into it with Tom WIlson, resulting in both parties dropping gloves and exchanging haymakers. It was a pretty epic duel, too, with both sides landing some significant blows.
Have a look at the heavyweight showdown on the ice in D.C.:
With Ottawa trailing 2–0 in the first period, Tkachuk wanted to energize his team and get the Senators fired up. When Wilson caught Claude Giroux with a hit in open ice, Tkachuk responded by sticking up for his veteran teammate and squaring up with the Capitals forward.
Tkachuk, of course, was one of three members of Team USA to fight in the opening nine seconds of their first clash against Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. While the stage wasn't quite as big for Monday's scrap, Tkachuk wasn't going to back down when challenged by Wilson.