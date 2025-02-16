Three Fights Break Out Between USA, Canada Nine Seconds Into 4 Nations Face-Off Matchup
Not only were tensions high prior to the USA and Canada facing off in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night, but they remained built up post-puck drop.
Just nine seconds into the contest, three (!) fights broke out between the two teams. Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel started it off, Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett answered on the next face-off, and JT Miller and Colton Parayko rounded out the fun following a stop inside Canada's crease.
Here's a look at all three bouts:
As Matthew Tkachuk's brother Brady met him in the penalty box, the two were visibly fired up about how they got things going for their home country:
Once the real hockey began, the scoring opened up at a rapid rate. Connor McDavid put one home for Team Canada at the 5:31 mark—with Jake Guentzel answering less than five minutes later.
The 4 Nations Face-Off will continue on Monday in Boston with two more contests—Canada vs. Finland and Sweden vs. USA—before the final on Thursday night.