Bruins, Capitals Players Dropped Gloves for a Full Minute in Fight of the Year Contender
Tuesday night’s game between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins provided plenty of entertainment for fans of hockey and brawls alike.
On the hockey side of things, the Caps pulled out a 4–3 win, with Alex Ovechkin netting another goal in his chase towards history.
On the brawl side, man oh man did Dylan McIlrath and Jeffrey Viel go at it.
With five minutes to play in the second period, McIlrath and Viel dropped gloves and started trading haymakers. Their bout went on for a full minute, with both players getting their licks in and, at different moments, appearing to politely request the refs keep their distance so as to continue the mutual bashing.
Online, fans loved the display.
The Capitals and Bruins wrapped up their regular season series with the contest, so if McIlrath and Viel are to see their fight get a second round it will have to come in the playoffs.
Until then, Ovechkin is just now stands at 891 career NHL goals, just four shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record.