Cameras Caught Bills' OL Dion Dawkins Loving Every Second of Sabres-Rangers Fight

The Shnowman was clearly having a great time.

Brigid Kennedy

Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins cheers after a Sabres-Rangers fight on Dec. 11, 2024.
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins cheers after a Sabres-Rangers fight on Dec. 11, 2024. / Buffalo Hockey Moments / Twitter / Screenshot
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was all smiles during Wednesday's Buffalo Sabres–New York Rangers game, but he looked particularly happy during an on-ice fight between Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Vincent Trocheck (And to be fair, who doesn't love a hockey skirmish?).

Right after the punches started flying, cameras caught the "Shnowman" cheesin' and banging the glass. Meanwhile, Aube-Kubel and Trocheck were tussling right in front of him.

Per a video of the preceding play shared by @SabresPlays on X, the fight broke out after Aube-Kubel skated in front of Trocheck, causing the latter to crash to the ground. Immediately, Trocheck stands and shoves Aube-Kubel toward the wall; things escalate from there. But if you look closely at the footage, you'll see Dawkins sitting right across the glass, playfully cheering the pair on.

And that wasn't the only funny moment of the night: Dawkins also asked a linesman for a hockey stick that was lying on the ice, per photographer @MiMiV4682.

Sadly, Dawkins's good vibes weren't enough for a Sabres dub—the Rangers still skated away victorious, 3–2. It was Buffalo's eighth straight loss.

