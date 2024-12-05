Dion Dawkins Credits Josh Allen's Engagement to Hailee Steinfeld for Bills' Success
It was but a week ago that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wowed us all with an electric lateral touchdown, breaking both franchise and league records in the process. The wild move (and ensuing victory) was just another example of the Bills' dominance this season, in which they're currently ranked #1 in the AFC East and on their way to the playoffs.
When asked Thursday what's been different about the team this year (i.e. what's behind their impressive run), Bills OT and 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Dion Dawkins had a great—and hilarious—answer.
"It's drastically different, our quarterback is engaged. It's drastically different, there's love in the air, man," Dawkins joked, before clarifying that there is, in fact, truth to that statement.
"We all stem from the head," he continued. "[Allen] touches that ball every single play. And not to say anything bad that ever happened was because of anything, that's not what I'm saying. But when he is fully right and he feels fully complete, we have the best shot of winning. ... You can see how he smiles, you can see how he is on interviews. You can see how he is running on and off of the field. You can feel how he's playing. ... That's what's different. It stems from 17, and the rest trickles down."
"I want to be the best version for him because he has shown me the best version of Josh Allen, currently," the tackle finished. "And next year it will change to a better version. And every year so forth after that."
Allen proposed to actress Hailee Steinfeld during Buffalo's bye Week 12 bye, meaning last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers (the one with the lateral touchdown) was his first as an engaged man. Need Dawkins say more?