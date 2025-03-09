SI

Cameras Caught NHL Fan Trying to Slip Ref Money During Official Review

Andy Nesbitt

Nice try.
The refs in Saturday's New York Islanders-San Jose Sharks game were in the middle of an official review in the second period when a fan tried to shoot his shot and offered the guys in the stripe shirts a cool $100 bill to help sway their decision.

The move, of course, didn't work as the refs rightfully wanted nothing to do with the offer but this was still a funny sight to see. Thankfully the television broadcast caught this hilarious moment, as it's not something that normally happens during a professional sporting event.

Look at this sly move by a Sharks fan:

The Sharks went on to lose the game, 4-2.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

