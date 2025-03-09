Cameras Caught NHL Fan Trying to Slip Ref Money During Official Review
The refs in Saturday's New York Islanders-San Jose Sharks game were in the middle of an official review in the second period when a fan tried to shoot his shot and offered the guys in the stripe shirts a cool $100 bill to help sway their decision.
The move, of course, didn't work as the refs rightfully wanted nothing to do with the offer but this was still a funny sight to see. Thankfully the television broadcast caught this hilarious moment, as it's not something that normally happens during a professional sporting event.
Look at this sly move by a Sharks fan:
The Sharks went on to lose the game, 4-2.
