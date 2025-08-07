Canucks' Elias Pettersson Shares Bold Message After Lackluster 2024–25 Season
Elias Pettersson is ready to move on from a tumultuous 2024–25 season.
The Canucks star struggled throughout much of last season, dealing with some reported locker room friction that nearly resulted in Pettersson getting traded less than a full season into his eight-year deal with Vancouver.
With a couple of months until the 2025–26 season gets underway, Pettersson declared he's out for revenge as he looks to return to his previous form.
"I know what I'm capable of," said Pettersson, via NHL.com. "... But for myself it's revenge. I'm not happy with last season."
After making his fourth All-Star team in 2023–24, when he recorded 89 points and 34 goals, Pettersson's numbers were down across the board last year. He had just 45 points, just more than half of what he produced the year prior, and scored just 15 goals, his lowest ever in a season in which he played more than 26 games.
"I've put on some [muscle]," said Pettersson, who has been undersized throughout much of his career. "It's always about building your base strength, to get quicker on the ice. To gain a few pounds, get stronger in general, that's always the goal. But for me it's a bonus to gain a few pounds."
"... obviously last season was tough. With that said, the lessons are learned. I'm just really hungry to have a good season."
Pettersson, who is one of the Canucks' alternate captains, is slated to make $11.6 million in each of the next seven seasons. He's under contract through the 2031–32 season, after which he'll be 34 years old.
With such a significant financial commitment invested into Pettersson, the organization will certainly be hoping he makes good on his word and enjoys a much-needed bounce-back season.