Canucks Make Decision on Elias Pettersson's Future After Trading J.T. Miller
The Vancouver Canucks solved a major internal issue by trading J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, effectively putting an end to his well-documented feud with fellow alternate captain Elias Pettersson.
There had been rumblings that Pettersson could also be traded, but after Miller was shown the exit door, it seems Vancouver is committed to keeping the 26-year-old around. According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, the Canucks have pulled Pettersson off the trade block prior to the 4-Nations Face-Off.
It's a decision that makes plenty of sense. Pettersson is in the first year of a $92.8 million contract he signed in the offseason, which will run through the 2031-32 season. He's earning a substantial $11.6 million per year, so moving him would be no easy feat. He's also in the midst of a down year and the worst season of his NHL career.
After recording 102 points in 2022-23 and 89 points last season, Pettersson has just 34 points in 49 games in 2024-25. He's scored 30 or more goals in each of the last three seasons, but has just 11 this season with less than half the campaign remaining.
The team will now be hoping Pettersson can return to the form he's displayed throughout the first six years of his career, during which he made four All-Star teams and produced at a point-per-game clip, if not better.