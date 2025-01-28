Canucks President Acknowledges Ongoing Rift Between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller
The Vancouver Canucks have been not-so-privately attempting to navigate a reported rift between star centers Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. While neither player has directly addressed whatever is causing them to clash, team president Jim Rutherford addressed the situation on Tuesday and confirmed that there is, indeed, a feud between the two standout forwards.
Speaking with Gary Mason of The Globe and Mail, Rutherford acknowledged the quarrel between Miller and Pettersson and elaborated on the difficult situation it puts the Canucks in.
"I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved... But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again and so it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together," said Rutherford.
Both Pettersson and Miller have seen their names come up in trade rumors ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. A trade involving either one comes with a relatively high degree of difficulty, however. Miller, 31, is under contract through the 2030 season and is collecting an AAV of $8 million. Meanwhile, Pettersson, 26, is signed through 2032 at a rate of $11.6 million annually.
Pettersson and Miller have been teammates since the 2020 season, but it seems their fractured relationship may be beyond repair. It's certainly eye-catching to see the team president acknowledge such a rift, and even admit that he thinks there's no way to fix the issue at hand.
"As you know, sometimes emotions get deep and as much as people try sometimes you can’t get over it. It certainly appears that’s what’s going on here," said Rutherford.
"We’re talking about two of our top players. Certainly, our two best forwards. It can really be tough on a franchise – not only present but into the future – when you’re planning on peaking this team into a contending team and then you find out that’s not going to happen. Or at least it’s not going to happen with the group we have now. Then you have to put together a new plan," he added.
Vancouver has 54 points through 49 games this season, a somewhat disappointing showing from a team that was hoping to be competing for a Stanley Cup in the near future. Rutherford confirmed the feud between his two top forwards has been a distraction for the entire team, and it could wind up forcing the team's hand ahead of the trade deadline as they look to reestablish the chemistry and cohesion that's been lacking throughout much of the year.