Capitals Players Wore Custom Alex Ovechkin Shirts in Celebration of His Goals Record

Karl Rasmussen

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin is officially the NHL's all-time leader in goals scored with 895, having surpassed the longstanding record previously held by Wayne Gretzky.

On Thursday, Washington will be playing its first game since Ovechkin took the all-time lead in goals, which will also be the team's first time playing in front of their home crowd since he overtook Gretzky's mark.

Naturally, there's a celebration and a ceremony planned for Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Ovechkin's teammates arrived at the Capital One Arena wearing custom Ovechkin t-shirts which pay tribute to his record-setting feat.

The shirts depict Ovechkin sitting on a Game of Thrones-esque seat made of hockey sticks with the number 895 in big lettering behind him. "THE GR8EST GOAL SCORER" is written underneath the image, too.

In addition to the custom shirts, there's an "Ovi Shop" set up at the arena which exclusively sells Ovechkin gear.

Puck drop for Thursday's game is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, at which point the celebrations will commence in front of the Capitals' home crowd and Ovechkin will be looking to add even more goals to his historic tally.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

