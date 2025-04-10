Capitals Players Wore Custom Alex Ovechkin Shirts in Celebration of His Goals Record
Alex Ovechkin is officially the NHL's all-time leader in goals scored with 895, having surpassed the longstanding record previously held by Wayne Gretzky.
On Thursday, Washington will be playing its first game since Ovechkin took the all-time lead in goals, which will also be the team's first time playing in front of their home crowd since he overtook Gretzky's mark.
Naturally, there's a celebration and a ceremony planned for Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Ovechkin's teammates arrived at the Capital One Arena wearing custom Ovechkin t-shirts which pay tribute to his record-setting feat.
The shirts depict Ovechkin sitting on a Game of Thrones-esque seat made of hockey sticks with the number 895 in big lettering behind him. "THE GR8EST GOAL SCORER" is written underneath the image, too.
In addition to the custom shirts, there's an "Ovi Shop" set up at the arena which exclusively sells Ovechkin gear.
Puck drop for Thursday's game is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, at which point the celebrations will commence in front of the Capitals' home crowd and Ovechkin will be looking to add even more goals to his historic tally.