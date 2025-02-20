Charles Barkley Sent Fired-Up Three Word Message to USA Hockey Before Final vs. Canada
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley has one wish for his birthday.
On the day of Team USA's final practice before Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Final vs. Canada, Barkley FaceTimed with American forwards Matthew Tkachuck and Dylan Larkin and delivered a simple message on what he was looking forward to while celebrating his 62nd birthday.
"Man I'm doing great," Barkley said in reply when asked how he was doing. "I can't wait for tomorrow night. I'm gonna celebrate my birthday in style watching you guys kick some a-- brother."
"We have to," Tkachuk replied. "We have to. It's big. Everyone is gonna be watching this."
The entire USA Hockey team signed a jersey as a birthday gift for Barkley. But as Barkley himself would likely say, the best gift would be a Team USA victory.
Puck drop for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final is at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.