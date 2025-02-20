Projected Lines for Team USA, Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off Final
The 4 Nations Face-Off has been a roaring success for the NHL, and the stage is set for what figures to be an electric final between Team USA and Team Canada at Boston's TD Garden.
Saturday's matchup between the two teams was a high-intensity showdown, and fans will be hoping that same level of energy carries over into Thursday's tournament finale.
The injury to Charlie McAvoy has led to some changes being made to Team USA's defense, and injury replacements have been summoned to Boston in the form of Tage Thompson and Brett Pesce. They won't get into the game unless there's another injury on Team USA which prevents someone from suiting up, but they'll in the area acting as insurance for the current group.
With all that in mind, let's look at the projected lines for Thursday's game.
Projected Team USA Lines vs. Canada
Forwards:
First Line: LW- Jake Guentzel, C- Auston Matthews, RW- Jack Hughes
Second Line: LW- Brady Tkachuk, C- Jack Eichel, RW- Matthew Tkachuk
Third Line: LW- J.T. Miller, C- Dylan Larkin, RW- Matt Boldy
Fourth Line: LW- Brock Nelson, C- Vincent Trocheck, RW- Kyle Connor
Defensive Pairings:
First Line: LD- Jaccob Slavin, RD- Brock Faber
Second Line: LD- Zach Werenski, RD- Jake Sanderson
Third Line: LD- Noah Hanifin, RD- Adam Fox
Goalies:
Starter: Connor Hellebuyck
Backup: Jake Oettinger
Powerplay Units:
PP1: Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Zach Werenski
PP2: Brady Tkachuk, Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes, Adam Fox
Projected Team Canada Lines vs. USA
Forwards:
First Line: LW- Brayden Point, C- Connor McDavid, RW- Mark Stone
Second Line: LW- Sidney Crosby, C- Nathan MacKinnon, RW- Sam Reinhart
Third Line: LW- Brandon Hagel, C- Anthony Cirelli, RW- Mitch Marner
Fourth Line: LW- Brad Marchand, C- Sam Bennett, RW- Travis Konecny
Defensive Pairings:
First Line: LD- Devon Toews, RD- Cale Makar
Second Line: LD- Josh Morrissey, RD- Colton Parayko
Third Line: LD- Travis Sanheim, RD- Drew Doughty
Goalies:
Starter: Jordan Binnington
Backup: Adin Hill
Powerplay Units:
PP1: Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar
PP2: Mark Stone, Brayden Point, Mitch Marner, Travis Konecny, Josh Morrissey
Thursday's final is set to get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.
*These lines will be updated with the official lines before puck drop on Thursday