No One Understood Connor Bedard's 10-Minute Misconduct for ‘Abuse of Officials'
Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks 19-year old star, was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty on Thursday during his team's 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Down 3-2 midway through the third period, Bedard found himself with the puck in the offensive zone when he was taken down by a couple of opponents' sticks.
Play continued with no call and Bedard finished his shift. As he went to the bench he was spoken to by one of the officials. Seconds later he was given a penalty for abuse of officials. It is unclear what Bedard said, but none of the replays appear to show him being very emotional which means he must have said one of those magic words that guys wearing stripes really don't like.
The announcers were confused when it happened and it doesn't even appear that anyone on social media was able to track down what exactly happened that could have earned the reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner a 10-minute penalty.
If Bedard knew what happened, he didn't let on, nor did he defend himself during his postgame interview, simply telling the media he didn't think it "was too crazy" and saying the ref gets to make that call.