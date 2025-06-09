Fan's Rink-Side Video of Connor McDavid's Assist to Leon Draisaitl Is Breathtaking
Although the Edmonton Oilers weren't able to win Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, as the Florida Panthers evened up the series with an overtime victory, Connor McDavid had what was undoubtedly the highlight of the night on Friday.
McDavid blew the minds of hockey fans when he set up Leon Draisaitl with a magnificent assist after deftly skating past Panthers stars Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad with some remarkable moves.
The assist has since gone viral, thanks to McDavid's bewilderingly smooth puck handling that led to the precisely located pass, and one angle of the moment filmed from in the stands at Rogers Place offers a unique and breathtaking look into the play.
Have a look:
The fitting use of orchestral music and slow motion helps to perfectly encapsulate McDavid's brilliance as he effortlessly glides past both Barkov and Ekblad before passing the puck off to his teammate.
He'll be hoping to create another moment or two of brilliance on the road in Game 3 on Monday night with the series shifting to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. McDavid has five points through the first two games of the series, and leads the league in the playoffs with 31.
Puck drop for Monday's game is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.