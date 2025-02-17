SI

Fans in Boston Had a Few Boos During Canadian Anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ryan Phillips

Canada and Finland matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston.
Canada and Finland matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston. / Via Claire Hanna on

National anthems have continued to be a big story during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

On Monday, Canada and Finland faced each other in each team's final game of the round-robin portion of the tournament. The matchup took place at the TD Garden in Boston a few days after the United States national anthem was booed heavily by a crowd in Montreal. The reaction from the American crowd was not as forceful as it was from the Canadians.

Monday's rendition of O Canada garnered a mixed reaction from the crowd in Boston, with some boos and some cheers mixed in.

Video is below.

Political tensions between the U.S. and Canada have been boiling up over the past few months since Donald Trump was elected president. Before the two sides faced off on Saturday, Canadians were forceful in their boos for their neighbors to the south.

The Americans had the last laugh that night, taking home a 3-1 victory and securing a spot in the tournament final.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NHL