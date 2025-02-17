Fans in Boston Had a Few Boos During Canadian Anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off
National anthems have continued to be a big story during the 4 Nations Face-Off.
On Monday, Canada and Finland faced each other in each team's final game of the round-robin portion of the tournament. The matchup took place at the TD Garden in Boston a few days after the United States national anthem was booed heavily by a crowd in Montreal. The reaction from the American crowd was not as forceful as it was from the Canadians.
Monday's rendition of O Canada garnered a mixed reaction from the crowd in Boston, with some boos and some cheers mixed in.
Political tensions between the U.S. and Canada have been boiling up over the past few months since Donald Trump was elected president. Before the two sides faced off on Saturday, Canadians were forceful in their boos for their neighbors to the south.
The Americans had the last laugh that night, taking home a 3-1 victory and securing a spot in the tournament final.