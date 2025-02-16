Fans Emphatically Boo United States National Anthem Ahead of USA vs. Canada
The NHL's All-Star Game alternative "4 Nations Face-Off" continued on Saturday night with a highly anticipated matchup between the United States and Canada.
Tensions rose prior to puck drop in this one, as fans at Montreal's Bell Centre took it upon themselves to emphatically boo the United States national anthem.
Here's a look:
This comes just two days after the same fans booed the U.S.'s "Star Spangled Banner" prior to the United States' matchup against Finland—which they won 6-1.
Said tensions between the U.S. and Canada continued into the start of the contest, as three fights broke out within the game's first nine seconds as both penalty boxes filled up at a rapid rate.
Following Saturday's bout, the four participating nations of the round-robin tournament will travel to Boston on Monday for two more contests—Canada vs. Finland and Sweden vs. USA—from TD Garden before the final on Thursday night.