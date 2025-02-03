SI

NHL Fans Roast Utah Hockey Club Over Proposed Logos for New Franchise Nickname

Fans were not impressed.

Karl Rasmussen

Utah Hockey Club logo at the Delta Center.
Utah Hockey Club logo at the Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Utah Hockey Club is in the process of evaluating potential new nicknames for the franchise ahead of its second season in existence. After seeing their efforts to re-brand as the Utah Yetis fall short due to a rejected trademark application, the organization has come up with three finalists for the new nickname; the Outlaws, Mammoth and Hockey Club.

On Monday, three logos were revealed to the public, one for each potential nickname, but NHL fans weren't particularly impressed by the latest round of options. Much of the criticism was focused on the logo accompanying the Utah Outlaws nickname, which featured a person wearing a cowboy hat and a bandana over their face. Fans felt it was starkly similar to that of a create-a-team logo that could be used in EA's NHL video games.

Fans on social media reacted to the logo reveals, and they were quick to roast the organization for the Outlaws logo. Even the EA Sports NHL social media account got in on the fun, noting the similarities between the logos.

Clearly, fans weren't too impressed by the logo reveal.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

