Flames Acquire Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee in Trade With Flyers
The Calgary Flames fortified the roster as they look to pursue a playoff spot in the Western Conference, coming to an agreement with the Philadelphia Flyers on a trade that will see them acquire a pair of forwards.
The Flames traded for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee on Thursday night, agreeing to send Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick and a seventh round pick to Philadelphia.
The deal is a swap of multiple former first-round picks. Both Frost and Farabee were first-round selections by the Flyers in consecutive years. Frost was the No. 27 pick in the 2017 draft, while Farabee was the No. 14 pick in 2018. On the other hand, Pelletier, also a first-round selection, was the No. 26 pick in the 2019 draft by Calgary.
The Flames have 57 points in 50 games this season and are embroiled in the middle of the playoff race in the West. The addition of Frost and Farabee could help them lock down a spot in the postseason after missing out in each of the previous two seasons. Frost, 25, has 25 points in 49 games this season and owns a -11 plus/minus on the year. Farabee, after recording a career-high 50 points last year, has 19 points in 50 games in 2024-25.
As for Kuzmenko, this marks the second time in two seasons that he's being traded. After a brilliant rookie season with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23, during which he posted 74 points including 39 goals, he was dealt to Calgary where he recorded 40 points in 66 games across parts of two seasons. He has 15 points in 37 games this year, and will look to re-discover his form in Philadelphia.
Pelletier, 23, has played in 24 games for the Flames this year and has 11 points.
While Calgary looks to book a playoff ticket, the Flyers (23-24-6) have seen their postseason dreams diminish a bit of late, sitting in seventh in the Metro Division.