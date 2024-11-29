Flames Goalie Dan Vladař Sports Mask Honoring Late Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau
When former NHL forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a biking accident this past summer, the hockey world came together to both mourn the tragedy and honor the family. Acts included candlelight vigils, teammates changing their jersey numbers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beginning their season with four players on the ice in Johnny's memory.
On Black Friday, both of Gaudreau's former teams in the Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames are squaring off. In his former teammates' honor, Flames goalie Dan Vladar is sporting a mask with both Johnny and Matthew painted on it. Check it out here:
Vladar and Gaudreau played together for Calgary for the 2021-22 season.
While celebrating their sister's wedding in New Jersey this past August, the Gaudreau brothers were struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while they were cycling. Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.
After winning the Hobey Baker Award with Boston College in 2014, Gaudreau joined the NHL's Flames to finish the '14 season. He played eight full seasons in Calgary before being traded to Columbus ahead of the 2022-23 season.