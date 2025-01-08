Flames-Kings Game Postponed Due to Wildfires in Los Angeles Area
The Los Angeles Kings were set to host the Calgary Flames at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night, but the game has officially been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
According to Sportsnet's Eric Francis, the Flames were informed just before noon local time on Wednesday that the game would be postponed. Puck drop had been scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. It's not immediately clear when the game will be made up.
The Kings released a statement about the decision to postpone the game as a result of the multiple wildfires in the area.
"Tonight's game against Calgary has been postponed. Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community. We appreciate the hard working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the league's support in keeping our fans, staff and players safe. For those with tickets for tonight's game, please hold onto your tickets. There is nothing you need to do. The tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date. More information and ticketing options will be communicated directly once the game date and time are confirmed," the statement read.
The NHL also issued a statement confirming the postponement of the game, and informing fans that a makeup date would be announced once it's confirmed.