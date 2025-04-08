Frozen Four Ticket Prices: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats
The Frozen Four has arrived. On April 10, four of the best college hockey teams in the nation will do battle for a spot in the national championship on April 12. It's annually one of the best stretches of hockey on the calendar and, more often than not, offers a preview of the next great collection of NHL players to come from the NCAA pipeline.
It's a great time to be a hockey fan, in other words. This year's Frozen Four will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. As one of the most prized hockey events of the year, there's plenty of interest in attending the Frozen Four. With the defending champion Denver taking on Western Michigan and Boston University set to battle Penn State, there's plenty of school pride on the line too.
Should you be one of those interested parties, here's what the ticket prices look like ahead of the April 10 semifinals, per Stubhub.
Cheapest Tickets for the Frozen Four
The price of tickets to just get in the door aren't terribly high. As is usually the case with NCAA tournament tickets across all sports, fans are allowed to buy one ticket to see all games in a “session” held at the arena that day. In this case, there are two games being held at Enterprise Center in one session–the Denver-Western Michigan game, slated for 5 p.m. ET, and the BU-Penn State game, with puck drop at 8:30 p.m. ET.
As of writing, the cheapest possible tickets for the Frozen Four can be attained at the cost of $92 per seat. These are not "good" seats in the sense that the view is spectacular; every ticket in this price range is located in the 300-level of the arena. But for two high-level college hockey games, it's pretty good bang for your buck.
There are a lot of tickets available around that price point, too, although none cheaper than the $92 mentioned above. For around $100 there are dozens of 300-level seats available for purchase.
Most Expensive Seats for the Frozen Four
If you're really trying to spring for excellent seats to the hockey showcase, it'll be a high price. Heading into April 10 the most expensive ticket available is listed for $838 on Stubhub. It's certainly worthwhile as far as location goes; the seats are in a prime location, Section 104, which overlooks the blue line on one side of the ice.
Interestingly, the only ticket roughly around the same price is not anywhere near those seats. There are two tickets listed for $721 apiece, but they're located in the 300-level. They are, however, located as close to the middle of the ice as you can find and provides a great overhead view of the action. At the very least it makes it a lot easier to track the puck, which can be tricky given it tends to hug the boards.
It should be a great series of hockey games.