Updated Frozen Four Bracket: Who's Battling for the 2025 Men's Hockey Championship?
The time has come to decide the 2025 NCAA men's hockey championship. The Frozen Four is set, with Boston University and Penn State set to do battle for the chance to take on the winner of the Denver-Western Michigan contest for the national championship. As is often the case, it promises to be an exciting few days.
This year's Frozen Four will take place in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. The semifinals are scheduled for April 10, with the national championship slated for April 12.
Here's what the bracket looks like after the opening rounds of this year's men's college hockey tournament.
Frozen Four Schedule
As noted above, the Frozen Four will take place on April 10. Below you'll find the full schedule for the BU-Penn State and the Denver-Western Michigan contests.
GAME
DATE
TIME
Denver vs. Western Michigan
Thursday, April 10
5 p.m. ET
Boston University vs. Penn State
Thursday, April 10
8:30 p.m. ET
Key Players to Watch in the Frozen Four
The collection of Frozen Four teams this season are filled with quality hockey players and should put on quite the show when the puck drops on April 10. Here are some of the big names participating that could star in the spotlight.
Denver is driven by two top talents in Jack Devine and Aidan Thompson. The pair both scored over 50 points this season and combined for 33 goals. Devine led the nation in points and assists, while Thompson played a big role in keeping Denver atop the college hockey world with a 4.0 goals per game average as a team.
Western Michigan boasted the second-ranked offense in the NCAA this past season, clocking in just behind Denver with 3.95 goals per game. The Broncos are led by Alex Bump, who posted a very well-rounded statline this year. The sophomore forward scored 23 goals to pair with 24 assists on the year.
For Penn State, Aiden Fink led the team in both goals and assists. He recorded 23 goals with 30 assists for a total of 53 points on the year. He was held pointless in the Nittany Lions' epic OT win to secure a Frozen Four spot, so expect him to make some noise against BU.
Finally, the consistently excellent Boston University hockey team have enjoyed another great year through the talent of brothers Quinn and Cole Huston. Quinn, the elder Hutson, totaled 50 points as a junior this season, tallying 23 goals to go with 27 assists. His younger brother Cole made a big splash as a freshman for the Terriers with 14 goals and 32 assists on the year.
It should be a great series of matchups.