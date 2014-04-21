Arizona
Coyotes Coyotes 21-14-4
2
December 23, 2019 - Final
Nashville
Predators Predators 18-12-6
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Coyotes 0 1 1 2
Predators 1 1 1 3
Goals
Josi NSH
1
Assists
Goligoski ARI
2
Saves
Raanta ARI
38

Josi's goal, assist lead Predators over Coyotes 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Roman Josi is on such a roll lately, even the shots he doesn’t expect to go in do just that.

The defenseman had another goal and an assist, Pekka Rinne made 26 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Monday night.

Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators, who have won four of five.

“Out of the last 10 points, we’ve gotten nine of them,” Rinne said. “That’s really good. We needed that and obviously it feels better to go on the (Christmas) break after wins like this.”

Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona. Alex Goligoski added two assists.

Josi put the Predators up 3-1 at 9:56 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left point through traffic.

“I just saw a lane and I just wanted to get it off quick,” Josi said. “I was pretty surprised it went in, but I’ll take it.”

Chychrun drew the Coyotes within one 37 seconds later, but Arizona could not tie it.

Josi, who earlier Monday was selected the NHL’s second star for last week, extended his career-best goal streak to five games. He became the first defenseman in Nashville history to score a goal in five consecutive games.

“He’s always been an impactful player offensively and right now he’s in a groove and that’s good for us,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s had such a strong start to his season. Every game, he’s ... if not the most noticeable player, he’s one of them. There’s never a game where he doesn’t show up and punch his ticket.”

Rinne earned his 354th win, placing him 20th on the NHL's career list.

Forsberg opened the scoring at 18:08 of the first.

After goaltender Antti Raanta turned aside Nashville’s first 21 shots in the period, Forsberg was finally able to put one in when Josi's shot hit traffic in front and the puck bounced to Forsberg on the left side. With his feet below the goal line, Forsberg quickly kicked the puck to his forehand and slipped a slick wrist shot between Raanta and the near post.

“The first period was tough. (Raanta) was unreal,” Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. “They threw everything at us. We didn’t go through people early and against Nashville, you’ve got to go through those guys because they’re good through the neutral zone.”

Forsberg and Josi are tied for the team lead with 14 goals.

The Predators outshot Arizona 22-5 in the first. Prior to Forsberg’s goal, Raanta denied Rocco Grimaldi and then two backhand attempts by Matt Duchene in a five-second span.

Raanta finished with 38 saves.

Arvidsson made it 2-0 at 7:55 of the second when his long slap shot from the right side hit Raanta in the mask and then trickled across the goal line for his seventh of the season.

Playing in his second game since missing 12 after being cross-checked by St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on Nov. 23, Arvidsson scored his first goal since Nov. 2.

Crouse halved the Nashville lead at 18:07 of the second.

After taking a pass from Nick Schmaltz on the right side, Crouse skated into the right circle and slipped a backhand by Rinne.

“(Schmaltz) just laid a beautiful saucer pass and I looked up and there was just me against the goalie,” Crouse said. “I came in and threw a backhander over his shoulder.”

NOTES: Predators C Colin Blackwell assisted on Josi’s goal for his first NHL point. ... Predators LW Austin Watson was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... Schmaltz has assists in four consecutive games, totaling seven during that span. ... The Coyotes have not allowed a power-play goal in their last five games.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Predators: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Arizona Coyotes at Nashville Predators
@
  • The Coyotes beat the Red Wings, 5-2, in Detroit on Sunday, and have now alternated wins and losses over their last nine game (5-4-0). They've scored five goals in back-to-back games, and have done so in three of their last five — they'd done so in just three of their first 33 games.
  • Clayton Keller scored twice and added an assist against Detroit, his first three-point game of the season. Keller has scored five of his 10 goals this season in his last five games, and has 13 points in his last 11 games.
  • Arizona got a 5-2 home win when these teams met on October 17, improving to 3-1-0 in its last four against Nashville. However, the Predators are 8-1-0 at home against the Coyotes since the 2013-14 season.
  • The Predators beat the Bruins, 4-3, in overtime in Boston on Saturday, concluding a 3-0-1 road trip. They outscored opponents 21-13 over the four games, scoring at least four goals in each. Twelve of the Preds' 17 wins have come when scoring at least four times.
  • Roman Josi scored twice in the win over Boston, giving him six goals in his last four games. The only other defensemen with six goals in a four-game span in the last 30 years are Mike Green (February 2009) and Sandis Ozolinsh (November 1996).

