Golden Knights Sign Stanley Cup-Winning Goaltender to Six-Year Extension

Adin Hill helped spearhead Vegas's 2023 title run.

Patrick Andres

Adin Hill makes a save against the Maple Leafs.
Adin Hill makes a save against the Maple Leafs.
Two years after helping his team win the Stanley Cup, goalie Adin Hill is set to remain there for the foreseeable future.

Hill has agreed to a six-year extension with the Vegas Golden Knights worth $6.25 million per year, the team announced Friday morning.

The move comes as the 39-19-7 Golden Knights wield a six-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division race.

Hill, 28, has served as Vegas's primary goalie this season. He has gone 24-11-4 with a .906 save percentage and 2.53 goals against average, and has improved his total point shares for the sixth consecutive year.

The Comox, B.C. native—a former Arizona Coyote and San Jose Shark—came to the attention of the broader hockey world in 2023. Assuming the position of primary goaltender, Hill went 11-4 in the playoffs to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

Outside of NHL play, Hill has won world championship and 4-Nations Face-Off titles for Canada in 2021 and '25, respectively.

