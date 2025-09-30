How Kirill Kaprizov’s $17M Extension Compares to Rest of NHL’s Largest Contracts
The Minnesota Wild locked down Kirill Kaprizov on a historic contract extension Tuesday, tying him to the organization for eight more years at a massive annual average value of $17 million.
It's a major leap from the previous highest contract in the NHL, but with the salary cap continually rising, the Wild front office felt it was an opportune time to extend the superstar winger and lock him down for the long haul. Kaprizov's previous deal was due to expire after the 2025-26 season, so they managed to keep him off the open market and make sure he's the face of the franchise for years to come.
In total, Kaprizov will collect $136 million over the course of his extension, and he'll be with the organization through the 2033-34 season.
So, how does the 28-year-old's new mega deal compare to the other richest contracts in NHL history?
Highest Paid Players in the NHL
Player
Team
Contract Length
AAV
Total Contract Value
Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
8 Years
$17 million
$136 million
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
8 Years
$14 million
$112 million
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
4 Years
$13.25 million
$53 million
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
8 Years
$12.6 million
$100.8 million
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
8 Years
$12.5 million
$100 million
Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
8 Years
$12 million
$96 million
Mikko Rantanen
Dallas Stars
8 Years
$12 million
$96 million
Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
7 Years
$11.642 million
$81.5 million
Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
8 Years
$11.6 million
$92.8 million
Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
8 Years
$11.5 million
$92 million
William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
8 Years
$11.5 million
$92 million
Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
8 Years
$11.5 million
$92 million
Kaprizov's lucrative extension represents a significant leap from Leon Draisaitl's previously record-setting contract of $14 million annually and $112 million in total value. He'll likely remain the NHL's highest earner until the Oilers and McDavid agree to a new deal, if one comes to fruition.
McDavid is set to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2025-26 season, and Edmonton will be highly motivated to keep him in town. They'll be disappointed not to have gotten a new deal done before Kaprizov elevated the floor of McDavid's deal to $17 million annually. Given the Oilers star's status in the league, he'll almost certainly exceed Kaprizov's big-money deal if and when he signs a new contract in Edmonton, and the price just went up for the organization that's lost two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.
Of the top 10 highest contracts in the NHL, all but two span for the maximum allowable eight seasons. Additionally, there are only two non-attacking players in the top 12; Erik Karlsson and Igor Shesterkin, both of whom make $11.5 million annually.
What is the 2025 NHL Salary Cap?
The 2025 NHL salary cap introduced a floor of $70.6 million and a ceiling of $95.5 million. Kaprizov's $17 million AAV represents just less than 20% of the max salary cap. The salary cap figures to rise each year throughout the duration of Kaprizov's contract, however, so it's entirely possible that his huge payday won't seem quite as gargantuan in a few years time.