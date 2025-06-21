How to Watch the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Parade
The Florida Panthers' never-ending victory tour will continue on Sunday when a section of Fort Lauderdale streets shut down for the 2025 Stanley Cup parade, the namesake prize of which the Panthers won for the second consecutive year earlier this week.
The team has been on an absolutely hilarious and surprisingly heartwarming tour de joie these past few days, posting wild Instagram stories, knocking on their neighbors' doors early in the morning, and crowd surfing with the Cup to Chappell Roan. Given what we’ve already seen, it’s safe to assume the parade will be equally as entertaining and chaotic.
If you're down in Florida, you can go stand along the parade route and witness the debauchery yourself. Or, you can watch along from the comfort of your home and it's crisp, cool air conditioning. Considering the heat this time of year (plus Sunday's rainy forecast), that might not be a bad idea.
Here's everything you need to know about the festivities, whether you're attending virtually or in-person:
2025 Panthers Stanley Cup Parade: Time, Route, Forecast
The 2025 Stanley Cup parade begins at noon on Sunday, June 22. A rally ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The parade runs along highway A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending at SE 5th Street, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The rally will be held nearby at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park across from Hotel Maren.
Weather could present a bit of a challenge; expect a temp in the high 80s, with a chance of rain.
TV Coverage of the Panthers Stanley Cup Parade
Local South Florida networks, including channels 4, 6, 7 and 10, should offer live coverage of Sunday's parade. The Panthers will also stream the event on their YouTube channel.