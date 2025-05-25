Hurricanes Bench Goalie Frederik Andersen Ahead of Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
The Carolina Hurricanes are making a significant change in net as they sit down 2-0 to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals.
As announced by head coach Rod Brind'Amour, the team is benching goalie Frederik Andersen and will instead start Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes in Game 3 on Saturday night.
"Just change the vibe a little bit," Brind'Amour said when explaining his decision. "I don't blame Freddie for any of the goals that went in. Obviously, save percentage isn't great, if you look at that. We do need some saves."
Andersen had been lights out throughout the playoffs, but has since allowed 9 goals on 36 shots through the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals. Perhaps a change in goal will help the Hurricanes avoid falling into a dreaded 3-0 hole.
Game 3 is currently underway after an 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop from Sunrise, Fla.'s Amerant Bank Arena.