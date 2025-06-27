Islanders Select Defenseman Matthew Schaefer No. 1 at NHL Draft
The New York Islanders officially drafted defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the OHL's Erie Otters with the No. 1 pick on Friday night, to no one's surprise.
Schaefer is the first draft pick made by new Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche, who was just hired last month. The Islanders did not renew Lou Lamoriello's contract after the 2024-25 season, which saw the team put together a 35-35-12 record with their .500 points percentage being their lowest since '18.
The talented defenseman was taken No. 1 overall during the OHL draft in 2023 when he was 15. The 17-year-old Canadian was limited to just 17 contests this past season with the Otters because of illness and a broken collarbone, but he still tallied seven goals, 15 assists and 22 points in that span. During his rookie season with the Otters, he scored three goals, 14 assists and 17 points in 56 contests.
The Islanders received two more first-round draft picks on Friday from a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, in which New York sent defenseman Noah Dobson to Montreal. New York will draft at No. 16 and 17 as well.