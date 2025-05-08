Joel Quenneville to be Named Head Coach of Anaheim Ducks
Joel Quenneville will soon be hired as the new head coach of the Anaheim Ducks, who fired their former leader Greg Cronin in April, multiple sources reported Thursday. Quenneville has not been involved with the NHL since 2021, when he resigned from the Florida Panthers amid controversy surrounding his handling of sexual assault allegations within the Chicago Blackhawks organization.
News of Queeneville's purported hiring was first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN.
Despite his long tenure as both a player and then a coach, the 66-year-old Queeneville is perhaps best known for his tenure with the Blackhawks, where he served as head coach from 2008 to midway through the 2018-19 season and led the team to three Stanley Cup titles. He has also held head coaching positions in Chicago, St. Louis, and most recently, Florida from 2019-21.
His resignation there came after it was determined that the Chicago Blackhawks organization had failed former player Kyle Beach, who had come forward with assault allegations against team video coach Brad Aldrich during Queeneville's tenure. The coach was later reinstated in July 2024 and permitted to seek employment in the league.
With their hiring, the Ducks are said to have conducted “an extensive review over the past two weeks of the Kyle Beach case” and will comment on those results when the hire is officially announced, The Athletic reported, quoting league sources.
Queeneville is the second-most winningest coach in NHL history, with 969 regular-season career wins.