Anaheim Ducks Fire Head Coach After Two Seasons
The Anaheim Ducks fired head coach Greg Cronin after just two seasons at the helm, the team announced on Saturday. He had been signed through 2025-26.
Though the Ducks had improved from last year, they still finished with a 35–37–10 (80 points) record and missed the playoffs for a seventh straight season.
The team hired Cronin in June of 2023. Before that, he was the head coach of the AHL's Colorado Eagles from 2018 to 2023.
"I want to personally thank Greg for his tireless work and dedication to the team," team General Manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. "He is responsible in many ways for the improvement we've seen from our young core. However, after several weeks of careful evaluation, I concluded we needed a change in direction and a new voice. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make, but I felt it was necessary to continue our progress toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender that I know we can be."
A replacement for Cronin has not yet been named.