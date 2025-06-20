Jonathan Toews, Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion, to Return to NHL With New Team
Just a few weeks after news of his planned comeback made headlines, three-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews will sign with his hometown Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Friday morning.
Toews is not eligible to officially sign until July 1, when NHL free agency begins. Per ESPN, it will be a one-year contract with "several performance-based bonuses."
Toews played his most recent hockey game in April of 2023. After 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, general manager Kyle Davidson said at the time that the team would not re-sign the forward for the following season. Prior to that, Toews had been struggling with health challenges that limited his play. In 2021-22, he was sidelined for the full season with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, for which he also missed time in 2023. He dealt with long COVID symptoms during the latter period, as well.
The Winnipeg native became an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2023, though he did not sign with another team or officially retire.
Then, in May of 2025, Toews's agent told NHL.com that the former star was "feeling great" and "moving forward" with a comeback, which he had teased some in March of this year.
The 37-year-old played for Chicago from 2007 to 2023, winning three Stanley Cups in his time there. He was named one of the league's 100 greatest players back in 2017, and has a career 883 points across 1067 games played—so far.