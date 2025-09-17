Kirill Kaprizov Trade Destinations: 5 Landing Spots if Wild Contract Talks Stall
The Minnesota Wild remain hopeful of signing Kirill Kaprizov to a long-term contract extension, one that would make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.
That's going to be a difficult task for the Wild, who have reportedly been at the negotiation table with the former fifth-round pick but have thus far failed to make any significant progress towards an extension.
Kaprizov, 26, is entering the final year of his contract in 2025-26 and is due to make $9 million. Reports have suggested he's turned down a new deal worth as much as $16 million annually, and $128 million over eight years. Still, that isn't necessarily a sign of Kaprizov's intention to leave Minnesota, and it's believed that he'd very much like to continue his career there.
But if the Wild deem his price tag too high, or the two sides are unable to bridge an agreement for any other reason, there's a chance Kaprizov could become the most sought-after trade target in recent memory.
If he does end up available for trade, these teams would make sense as potential fits for the Russian superstar.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have never shied away from making a big move in the interest of competing for a Stanley Cup. Would they really balk at the price tag for Kaprizov?
Any trade for Kaprizov would be nothing short of a blockbuster. The Wild would hold out for a haul of prospects and draft capital, and any team acquiring the 28-year-old would need to find a way to balance their books. Still, it's impossible to rule out a move to New York.
The Rangers have a big contract of their own due to come off the books after the 2025-26 season, with Artemi Panarin set to hit free agency. That would effectively free up over $11.5 million for New York, who would still have a bit of work to do to open up the cap space for Kaprizov.
The Rangers are a team built on star power, and Kaprizov would certainly fit that billing while playing in one of the NHL's biggest markets. If he does decide to leave Minnesota, New York certainly seems as if it would be a team he'd waive his trade protection for.
Los Angeles Kings
Another big market team at something of a crossroads is the Kings. L.A. has been a playoff mainstay throughout the past decade, but not much more than that. They have failed to get past the first round, and specifically the Edmonton Oilers, in each of the last four years, and with an aging roster, decisions need to be made about what direction they intend to head.
That decision would be made a lot easier with the acquisition of Kaprizov. Despite the enormous contract they'd take on, they have a roster capable of contending immediately, and could shed some salary with players on expiring deals, including Anze Kopitar ($7M), Adrian Kempe ($5.5M) and Andrei Kuzmenko ($4.3M) all of whom are set to come off the books after this season.
Kaprizov would immediately get the Kings into title contention once again, and the Wild could receive a nice mix of veterans, prospects, and draft picks.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks' rebuild is starting to come together, as they've assembled a nice core consisting of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and William Eklund, among others. They could massively expedite the process if they bring in Kaprizov, while also maintaining their upside for the future.
Kaprizov is in his prime at 28, so it may be difficult to convince him to join a San Jose squad that won just 20 games last year. But if he's convinced by the project, pairing him up with Celebrini would make for an absolutely lethal tandem on offense.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings are desperate to return to the postseason, and bringing Kaprizov into the fold would make them instant contenders after they narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year. Detroit's nucleus of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat is impressive, but Kaprizov would level them up instantly and make them into one of the most dangerous attacking units in hockey.
The Red Wings need to be aggressive. They stood pat at last year's trade deadline and ended up falling short. There won't be much room for patience going forward, and the front office is in dire need of a statement acquisition to prove they're serious about competing once more. Kaprizov to Detroit would be a dream scenario for Red Wings fans.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have tried, and failed, to lock down big stars over the last couple of seasons. They failed to extend Mikko Rantanen in 2024-25, prompting them to swiftly trade him to the Stars, who were able to get a new contract signed. The Hurricanes also failed to lock down Jake Guentzel the previous year, and were outbid by the Vegas Golden Knights in their pursuit of Mitch Marner.
The Canes clearly have an appetite to swing big, but things simply haven't fallen their way. This is a team poised to break through and reach a Stanley Cup Final before long, and Kaprizov would immediately make them contenders, if not outright favorites. If Kaprizov does become available, Carolina will certainly be aggressive and at the forefront of the market.