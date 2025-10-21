Auston Matthews Celebrated Blue Jays' World Series Berth With Perfect Pregame Outfit
The Blue Jays are World Series bound, and the entire city, and perhaps even the entire country of Canada, are celebrating their victory in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Mariners.
After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. boldly tempted fate by donning an Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs jersey ahead of Game 7, despite the Maple Leafs' notorious struggles in elimination games in the playoffs, Matthews returned the favor on Tuesday.
Ahead of the Leafs' game against the Devils, Matthews arrived at Scotiabank Arena rocking a royal blue Guerrero jersey as a sign of support for the Jays.
Toronto hasn't featured in the World Series since 1993, so this trip to the Fall Classic has been more than three decades in the making. The Maple Leafs haven't won, or even been to a Stanley Cup since 1967, so Matthews will be hoping both teams can snap their droughts this season.
The Maple Leafs are off to a decent start to the season, with a 3-2-1 record through their first six games. Matthews has four goals and two assists out the gate this year, and he'll look to add to his points tally on Tuesday night against New Jersey.