Auston Matthews Celebrated Blue Jays' World Series Berth With Perfect Pregame Outfit

Karl Rasmussen

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews wore a Blue Jays jersey in celebration of the team's World Series berth.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews wore a Blue Jays jersey in celebration of the team's World Series berth. / Screenshot via B/R Open Ice on X
The Blue Jays are World Series bound, and the entire city, and perhaps even the entire country of Canada, are celebrating their victory in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Mariners.

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. boldly tempted fate by donning an Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs jersey ahead of Game 7, despite the Maple Leafs' notorious struggles in elimination games in the playoffs, Matthews returned the favor on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Leafs' game against the Devils, Matthews arrived at Scotiabank Arena rocking a royal blue Guerrero jersey as a sign of support for the Jays.

Toronto hasn't featured in the World Series since 1993, so this trip to the Fall Classic has been more than three decades in the making. The Maple Leafs haven't won, or even been to a Stanley Cup since 1967, so Matthews will be hoping both teams can snap their droughts this season.

The Maple Leafs are off to a decent start to the season, with a 3-2-1 record through their first six games. Matthews has four goals and two assists out the gate this year, and he'll look to add to his points tally on Tuesday night against New Jersey.

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

