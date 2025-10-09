Maple Leafs Fans Stuck Around to See Blue Jays Eliminate Yankees in Awesome Moment
Wednesday was an incredible sports night for the city of Toronto. The Maple Leafs, who enter this year with high hopes of finally breaking through for a Stanley Cup, skated past the Canadiens in the NHL season-opener. Then, more crucially, the Blue Jays completed a four-game series win over the rival Yankees to secure a spot in the American League Championship Series.
Fans who stuck around Scotiabank Arena after the Leafs' win were able to experience both moments as the team did a very smart thing and put the final innings of Blue Jays-Yankees on the scoreboard.
That led to a great payoff as those in the building were treated to an electric air-horn punctuation to the Blue Jays recording the final out of the night.
That's how it's done right there.
There's a chance there will be further opportunity for cross-promotion as the Maple Leafs host the Red Wings on Monday afternoon in advance of ALCS Game 2 in town. There's a decent chance the Blue Jays will be hosting the Tigers, setting up a pretty unique doubleheader.