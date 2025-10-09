SI

Maple Leafs Fans Stuck Around to See Blue Jays Eliminate Yankees in Awesome Moment

Toronto sports fans had an electric night.

Toronto sports fans had a day to remember. / @ReporterChris on X
Wednesday was an incredible sports night for the city of Toronto. The Maple Leafs, who enter this year with high hopes of finally breaking through for a Stanley Cup, skated past the Canadiens in the NHL season-opener. Then, more crucially, the Blue Jays completed a four-game series win over the rival Yankees to secure a spot in the American League Championship Series.

Fans who stuck around Scotiabank Arena after the Leafs' win were able to experience both moments as the team did a very smart thing and put the final innings of Blue Jays-Yankees on the scoreboard.

That led to a great payoff as those in the building were treated to an electric air-horn punctuation to the Blue Jays recording the final out of the night.

That's how it's done right there.

There's a chance there will be further opportunity for cross-promotion as the Maple Leafs host the Red Wings on Monday afternoon in advance of ALCS Game 2 in town. There's a decent chance the Blue Jays will be hosting the Tigers, setting up a pretty unique doubleheader.

