Maple Leafs Player Perfectly Described Team's Response to Sam Bennett Hit
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goaltender Anthony Stolarz in Game 2 of their second round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Florida Panthers after the 31-year-old was removed from Game 1 with a head injury stemming from a collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton was asked what Toronto's response to the contentious hit would be, and he gave a fitting two-word response.
"To win," responded Laughton, via Anna Dua of Sportsnet.
No better way to put it. Rather than further the controversy surrounding Bennett's hit on Stolarz, the Maple Leafs are looking to settle the score on the ice by picking up a win and taking a 2–0 series lead.
The Maple Leafs will have backup goalie Joseph Woll in net for Wednesday's clash. Woll surrendered three goals on 20 shots in relief of Stolarz in Game 1, and he'll be tasked with protecting the net again on Wednesday night.
Tensions figure to be high between the two teams, and with Bennett not receiving any discipline, he may well have a target on his back throughout the night.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.