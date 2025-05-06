Sam Bennett Addresses Controversial Hit on Maple Leafs Goalie Anthony Stolarz
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz exited Monday's series opener against the Florida Panthers with a head injury.
The injury appears to have stemmed from a hit by Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who collided with Stolarz while trying to make a play in front of the goal. Stolarz was seen vomiting nearby the Maple Leafs bench before he was reportedly taken out of the arena on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital.
Bennett didn't address the media after Game 1, but he spoke with reporters on Tuesday morning at which point he discussed the collision. Bennett said he reached out to Stolarz to make sure he was doing O.K.
"I heard that he went to the hospital last night and Stolie’s a good friend of mine. Reached out to him and he responded," Bennett said, via Anna Dua of Sportsnet. "Never want to see an injury like that. From my point of view I’m just taking a puck to the net I didn’t even know we made contact until after."
Here's a look at the incident:
Bennett made clear there was no ill intention behind the hit, and added that he wasn't even aware he'd made contact with Stolarz until later. The NHL did not discipline Bennett for the hit, much to the chagrin of fans in Toronto.
Stolarz was released from the hospital Tuesday morning and the Maple Leafs haven't ruled out the possibility that he'll be back in net for Game 2, which gets underway Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.