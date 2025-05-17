Mark Scheifele to Play for Jets After Death of His Father
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele will play in Game 6 of the second-round series against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night following the sudden passing of his father, Jets coach Scott Arniel told reporters before the game on Saturday.
"First of all, on behalf of the Winnipeg Jets, our family, condolences to Mark and his family," Arniel said. "Rocked us all this morning when we found out. Mark will be playing tonight. As he said, that'd be his wishes of his dad and he would want him to play. He had always been rooting us on here and pushing hard.
"We got to see him earlier in the St. Louis series. He's with us. And Mark really wants to play for him tonight."
Scheifele's father unexpectedly passed away on Friday night, initially placing Scheifele's status for Game 6 in doubt.
"As an organization, we're doing everything we can to support him and give his family our most sincere condolences. And obviously, ask that everybody respect his and their family privacy at this time," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said before morning skate on Saturday.
The Jets will be looking to once again stave off elimination, as they trail the Stars 3-2 in the series. Scheifele, who scored and assisted on a goal in the Jets' Game 5 victory, will be playing with a heavy heart on Saturday night in Dallas, Tx.