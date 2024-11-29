Glass-Rattling Mathieu Olivier Hit Into Boards Sparks Fight in Blue Jackets vs. Flames
The Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames is one of over a dozen Black Friday contests across the NHL this weekend, but it may be the only one to have two fights before the third period.
As the second frame ticked on from Columbus's Nationwide Arena, Jackets winger Mathieu Olivier delivered what many would consider a dirty hit of defenseman Joel Hanley into the boards.
Henley's teammate, center Martin Pospíšil, wasn't pleased and went after Olivier. What happened next? Chaos. Check it out:
Henley took some time to return to his feet following the collision, while Brayden Pachal (roughing), Olivier (boarding, roughing), and Pospíšil (fighting) were all sent to the box. It was Pospíšill's second fighting penalty of the game.
The Flames, at 12-7-4, sit in fourth place in the NFL's Western Conference while the Blues, at 9-9-3, are tied for 12th in the East.